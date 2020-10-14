Everyone’s still buzzing over Cardi’s accidental tidday leak (despite her skripper past) on her Instagram stories that immediately went viral and stirred up all sorts of hilarious shenanigans across social media.

The “WAP” rapper was quick to acknowledge her spicy snafu as the photo was shared (and memed) zillions of times within an hour of leaking onto the internet.

“Lord, why the f**k you have to make me so f***** stupid and r*******? “Why, why, why? You know what? I’m not even gonna beat myself up about it. I’m just gonna eat my breakfast. “I’m just gonna eat my breakfast, right? I’m gonna eat my breakfast and then I’m gonna go to a party. Because I’m not even gonna think about it. I am not going to think about it, OK? No, I’m not. I won’t. It is what it is. S*** happened. “Um, f*** it. It’s not even the first time. I mean, I used to f****** be a stripper, so whatever. Ay dios mio.”

This comes just days after her star-studded birthday weekend where she turned all the way up until the crack of dawn and received lavish gifts (that included a billboard, diamonds and a Rolls Royce) from estranged husband Offset who seemed to slither back into her good graces.

With multiple major announcements and a potential Nicki collab on the way, one could assume this was a publicity stunt but we’ll never really know, will we?

Where were you when it happened? Do you think it was really an accident or publicity stunt? Tell us in the comments and peep MORE hilariously messy reactions on the flip.