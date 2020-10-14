We’re in the heart of LIBRA SZN so it’s only right that we celebrate the baddest celebrity Libras known for their charming, beautiful and well-balanced energy.

Libras thrive on making things aesthetically pleasing and can be as self-indulgent as they are generous as some of the finest (and flyest) ladies in all of the Zodiac.

Last year, Jordyn Woods indulged in Libra supermoon self-care and shared the mystical facial experience on her Instagram stories with the caption “Libra gang.”

We’ve also seen Cardi bask in her Libra-ness on Twitter while connecting with thousands of fans who share the same sign.

I'm such a Libra it's not even funny my sign represents me so well — iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 6, 2016

One fan broke down Cardi’s Libra energy perfectly.

“Love her or hate her, Cardi is the perfect representative of Libra that is detached, yet balanced enough to elevate to success by any means necessary,” she wrote. On her own right — and not afraid to use her looks/attractive qualities to aid when needed. Funny, friendly, driven, humble/caring but emotionally detached/aware enough to size up who is worthy of her time, friendship and loyalty. A Libra is always in front or behind the scenes making moves and money.”

And, of course, there’s Toni Braxton’s unappreciated “Libra” album that deserved way more love than it ultimately received.

“I tried to make this album as eclectic as possible,” she told NPR in an interview. I wish that I had–one thing I do wish, I wish I would have put classic Toni in the beginning first and then the others, the more younger, urban stuff later on. That’s the one thing I wish I would have done, but everyone said, `No, no, no you want to catch the younger audience immediately.’ Everyone’s having a problem with me being in my 30s. I’m totally comfortable with it. I just never knew what happened in your 30s. I was like, `Oh, I’ll probably have one of our 48 things and start changing. Oh.’ I never expected it to happen in my 30s. That’s what’s very surprising to me.”

Who’s your fave celebrity Libra? Tell us in the comments and peep allll the hottest celebrity Libra baddies in the game.