It’s 2020 and there’s no shame to be had by undergoing the knife of a plastic surgeon.

Cardi B has been vocal about getting her body “perfect” no matter what people think about it. We watched the Bronx born star blow up from Instagram comedian to chart selling artist and we’ve also seen her aesthetic change over the years.

Just this week, Cardi B sparked rumors of receiving plastic surgery to her nose. Fans pointed out that the rapper’s nose looked quite different in photos captured from her birthday weekend.

But Belcalis is no stranger to going under the knife. I mean, we’ve even seen for ourselves now, thanks to Cardi’s notorious topless nude that the rapper leaked last week.

Cardi B went from regular degular to Hollyweird glam-bot before our eyes. Now her latest look has fans wondering if she had some elective plastic surgery to her face. It’s hard to tell with IG filters and lighting, so we’ve put together a gallery to compare and contrast Belcalis before “Bodak Yellow” to now being the self-proclaimed queen of “WAP”.

Here is Belcalis Almanzar in 2016, as she started to glow up from her first season on Love and Hip Hop New York. Hungry for stardom and still addicted to glam…hit the flip!