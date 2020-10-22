Back at it again with another freshly baked batch of quaranTIDDAY meats and treats that got us through a messy week dominated by Tory Lanez addressing the Megan Thee Stallion shooting (AGAIN), Ayesha Curry morphing into a platinum blonde white woman of color, 50 Cent LOSING HIS DAMN MIND right along with Ice Cube, Candiace Dillard milking her weeks-old dragging by Monique Samuels, “Lovecraft Country” ending with a bionic-armed BANG, anti-maskers making everything worse and the end of common sense in society.

Another week, another carefully curated collection of quarantined baddies (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with resplendent R&Baddie Ari Lennox and her shea butter-infused yam meats making her debut on the series.

We also had to show love to Savage x Fenty’s newest ambassador Jazmine Sullivan who melted the gram just days after haters attempted to shade her stunning weight loss.

“Last week some people dragged me saying I look sickly. I’m honestly a size 12. 180 lbs,” she posted on her Instagram stories. “There’s nothing skinny abt me but my neck 😩😂 I’m 5’8 however, so I sometimes photograph a little leaner than I am. But I ain’t skinny and that was never my goal.”

At this point, 7 months into quarantine, everyone’s struggling to sleep normally (if at all), attempting to protect our peace, supporting Black businesses, waiting for that second stimulus check to FINALLY drop, scraping together coins to stay afloat, searching for something new to stream or stressing over the upcoming election in the midst of a steadily worsening saga.

This week’s compilation also features some of our faves like Ashanti, Kayla Nicole, and Bernice delivering heat along with Lira Galore and Miracle Watts giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Ms. Kitty, OnlyFans superstar Kiyomi and our girl Jess Lee so feast your eyes on these beauties and tell us what you think in the comments. Enjoy even MORE meats and treats on the flip.