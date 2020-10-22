Bossip Video

Wait just a cotdamn minute…

If people want to see a problem in the streets for REAL, let this George Floyd case fall apart and allow killer cop Derek Chauvin to walk away scot-free. Go ‘head. Watch how it plays out. According to CNN, the Hennepin County judge presiding over the nationally-infuriating murder case, Peter Cahill, has summarily dismissed the third-degree murder charge.

Now, before your blood pressure gets too high, Chauvin will still face the second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges that have been brought against him for Floyd’s death. In the 107-page ruling, Cahill stated that prosecutors didn’t have grounds because Chauvin wasn’t “eminently dangerous” to other people outside of Floyd himself. The other two charges are much more serious in terms of potential punishment. That said, we don’t want this POS to get off of anything. Throw the whole library at his a$$. Who cares?

A Daily Mail article explains how third-degree murder is defined by Minnesota state law:

Under Minnesota law, a person is guilty of third-degree murder if ‘without intent to effect the death of any person, [the defendant] causes the death of another by perpetrating an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life’.

Chauvin was unfortunately released on $1 million bond earlier this month.

A piece of our soul definitely died watching that video. Doesn’t that count?