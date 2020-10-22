Ever since she stepped on the scene, it’s been more than clear that Zhuri James is the star of her family–and that’s a hard thing to accomplish with a father like LeBron James.

Today, October 22 marks Zhuri’s 6th birthday, and it’s obvious just how proud her parents are to have such a charismatic girl in their lives.

Savannah James posted a gallery of some absolutely adorable moments, showing off some of the cutest pictures from the past year.

“Happy 6th Birthday Sweetest Face!!! #ZhuriNova,” she wrote in her caption. “And yes she has a birthday decaf coffee, cause her mama said she could.”

LeBron also shared some love for his daughter on IG, reposting a bunch of photos of his youngest onto his IG Story, writing, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY Z!! MY PRINCESS.”

Over the past 6 years, fans have been lucky enough to see Zhuri grow up right before our eyes. Her parents post the most adorable pics of the toddler and during quarantine, she always stole the show in her family’s many TikTok videos. The love for the littlest James is so real!

Let’s take a look back at some of the most precious moments of princess Zhuri to celebrate the little one’s 6th trip around the sun.

Just last week, Zhuri hosted a Harlem’s Fashion Row recital, and her donning a mini 3-piece suit just might be the cutest thing ever. LeBron fresh off his fourth NBA Championship win, made some time in his busy schedule to shout little Zhuri out for her big accomplishments too.

MY PRINCESS!!!! I mean HOST of the @harlemsfashionrow recital. Daddy is so proud of you and loves you so much Zhuri Nova Ann Marie James!, the caption read.

And LeBron and Mommy Savannah have alot to be proud of! Currently, they manage the youngster’s Instagram page and Youtube vlog and it looks like she’s becoming a big social media star. Zhuri loves sharing some fun content on her kid-friendly channel with videos centered around wellness, cooking, and art. Check out more photos of Zhuri on the flip!