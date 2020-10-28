Bossip Video

Khloe Kardashian is the latest celebrity to reveal she had COVID-19 earlier this year. Kevin Hart and other celebrities have waited until the summer to admit they’re positive diagnosis. Many citing they didn’t want to be blamed for taking attention from other causes or seem to be wanting attention. The news of Khloe contracting Coronavirus was revealed in a clip for the upcoming episode of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s‘. In the clip, Momager Kris Jenner is seen stressing discussing her efforts to get Khole the best doctors she can find. This is rather difficult as it seems Khloe had the virus when little was known about it and doctors were overwhelmed by the pandemic. The clip also shows Kim Kardashian nervously awaiting confirmation Khloe was positive.

“I mean, my gut tells me she does, just because she’s so sick. And, that really scares me for her, ’cause I can tell that she’s now getting scared and that she’s really nervous about it.”

Kim recently opened up about her experience taking care of Kanye West when he contracted COVID-19. On the Joe Rogan experience, Kanye admitted he only had mild symptoms. Khloe’s situation seemed vastly different as she was vomiting, shaking, and had hot and cold flashes. She said she also had terrible headaches and chest burns from all the coughing.