This weekend, Megan Thee Stallion‘s ex-best friend Kelsey Nicole took to Instagram live to break her silence involving the Tory Lanez incident back in July. Kelsey was one of the few people around Megan Thee Stallion when Tory allegedly shot her in the foot in Los Angeles. In the video, she also broke down how Meg has Roc Nation as her team and how Tory has a team as well, but she’s out here solo dolo.

Kelsey also claims that sometime soon, she will speak out and tell her side of the story, which everyone is still waiting on as of now. Last night, she popped up on our feeds alongside Houston legend J Prince and his business partner (also Meg’s estranged business partner) Crawl Crawford–Which seems like the anti-hottie version of the Avengers, given the number of issues between Meg and everyone involved. Meg is suing Carl and his 1501 Certified ENT label alleging they had her sign a bad deal, harassed her online, and are jealous of her Roc Nation management deal. With that, the Hottie claims that they’re trying to “ruin her career.”

When the visual hit the internet of the trio together, people–like always–started to make their own story, since one wasn’t provided for them. In the video, the group talks about loyalty and respect, which are two things J Prince does not play about, putting Kelsey to defend herself and question why people are mad about her being around two fellow Houston businessmen.

Still, considering that there’s a lawsuit aimed at Carl by Kelsey’s ex-best friend it looks SUPER shady.

In due time, we will get all the answers. Until then, stay tuned for the next update.