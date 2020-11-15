Bossip Video

After 11 hours of being grilled by Andy Cohen and her The Real Housewives of Potomac costars, was a certain housewife left reeling?

That’s the question that’s being asked in the wake of the confirmed filming of the #RHOP Reunion.

On Thursday Andy Cohen confirmed that he, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Monique Samuels, Candiace Dillard, and Wendy Osefo met IN PERSON to chat about season 5. The news of an in-person reunion is especially exciting considering that The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion was filmed virtually because of the pandemic.

Andy also told housewives fans that the two women seated next to his left and his right were Karen Huger and Gizelle Bryant, a surprising move considering that those coveted couch placements are usually reserved for those involved in the biggest drama of the season.

“I’m not gonna show them to you, but I’ve got a Grande Dame to my right, and a Gizelle to the left,” Andy said a video. “And we are getting ready, and it is a shady tree!”

Several people have pointed out that those spots should’ve gone to Monique and Candiace who had an actual physical altercation…

We all know Monique and Candiace deserved the Andy seats. https://t.co/0JUyNwV0R9 — Lou’s Reality Land (@LouandReality) November 12, 2020

and that’s driving gossip that Gizelle Bryant was placed next to Andy because she’s in the hot seat this reunion.

Rumors are swirling that Gizelle was “exposed” in the style of Phaedra Parks at the RHOA season 9 reunion. During that reunion, it was revealed that Phaedra “repeated” allegations Kandi and her husband Todd Tucker wanted to drug Porsha Williams and have sex with her.

I heard Gizelle was read ruthlessly at the reunion, she finally had the courage to update her Instagram account. #rhop pic.twitter.com/Ll0OXp2vpg — CaraDeNiño, CuerpoDeHombre (@LaDameStan) November 15, 2020

They out here saying Gizelle was in the hot seat at the reunion & got exposed. I can’t wait lol #RHOP — a Native New Yorker (@havana_vagabond) November 15, 2020

The Peach Report Daily, a credible housewives source, hinted that someone was catching hell at the reunion and made a note about a “plotation” being discussed. If you can remember, Monique Samuels said that Gizelle Bryant was at the center of a “plot” against her, that involved a nasty rumor that Monique cheated on her husband and her youngest son, Chase, wasn’t his.

Monique claims Gizelle was adamant about having that rumor discussed on-camera.

Nowww that DEEP conversation can

finally begin. Not the “plotation” for

the people chile! 🌸👀🔥 #RHOP — The Peach Report Daily™ (@ThePeachReport) November 12, 2020

Yeah, take that deep breath because

Andy’s holding everyone accountable

today, and that’s an understatement

folks. Some “pressing” questions for

someone with amnesia. 👀 #RHOP — The Peach Report Daily™ (@ThePeachReport) November 12, 2020

It also sounds like someone brought a ” binder” with receipts. That person is seemingly Monique Samuels who “slept like a baby” after the reunion.

NOT A BINDER SIS! 🕵🏽‍♀️👀🌸 #RHOP — The Peach Report Daily™ (@ThePeachReport) November 13, 2020

Reunion was that lit! And I slept like a baby 😴🥰 #RHOP https://t.co/m7plNiWwws — Monique Samuels (@iammrssamuels) November 13, 2020

On another note, one of the breakout stars this season also made an appearance at the reunion. Both Andy Cohen and Karen Huger posed with Monique Samuels’ African parrot, T’Challa Samuels.

“I met T’Challa, who wants nothing to do with me!” Andy captioned a photo of himself and Karen Huger’s winged nemesis. “It took him a second, but he loves you,” wrote Monique.

Meanwhile, Karen told her followers that she and T’Challa buried the hatchet—for now.

Are YOU ready for the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion???