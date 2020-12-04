Bossip Video

The THREE part Real Housewives of Potomac Reunion is on the way and it marks the first time Candiace and Monique have been in the same room since their Cabernet combat.

As previously reported the reunion is Portugal-themed and taped for 11 hours. The ladies wore various shades of yellow and rumors are swirling that Gizelle was “exposed” and put on blast by her castmates.

More on that in a moment…

In the reunion trailer, Candiace is seen once again folding a tissue to dry her tears as Karen claims that “words are weapons” and Ashley Darby flat out says that “Candiace provokes fights.” Candiace storms out of the reunion and is seen being comforted by her husband Chris Bassett.

Monique, however, might have the biggest moment of the reunion when she opens up a binder full of receipts.

What receipts you may ask? Good question.

Monique’s binder that Candiace calls a “thirst book” will allegedly expose that alleged shady plot against her, one that involved a nasty rumor that Monique cheated on her husband and her youngest son, Chase, isn’t his.

Monique previously claimed that Gizelle was adamant about having that rumor which was started by an ex-friend of Monique’s discussed on-camera. She also claimed that Candiace who she was friends with at the time knew the plot was being discussed and didn’t warn her.

With that in mind, it’s clear that at this reunion that Monique will not only be gunning for Candiace but for Gizelle as well. At one point she’ll even bring up those super messy Pastor Jamal Bryant secret child allegations that the New Birth Missionary Baptist Minister vehemently denied.

“Your Pastor boyfriend is slinging his big D all around Atlanta,” says Monique to Gizelle while clutching her binder.

Monique has reposted the trailer and she’s sending shade to some “lying tricks” and it’s pretty clear who the “lying tricks” she’s talking about are.

You can tune in to The three-part Real Housewives of Potomac reunion when it airs 12/13, 12/20, and 12/27 at 9/8 c on Bravo.

Will YOU be watching???