A MESS!

We (finally) made it to the end of the messiest RHOP season ever fueled by ONE “fight” between Candiace (who literally asked to be dragged) and Monique (who obliged her) that happened weeks ago and put the housewives at odds for what feels like forever.

Other less-juicy things happened (Gizelle & Jamal’s lil saga) but the now infamous (and stretched thin) “fight” dominated the entire season and slithered its way into the finale where we see how it all ended WEEKS after learning that Candiace lost her lawsuit against Monique.

We also were subjected to more drunken Michael Darby shenanigans (and a lil white on white crime between him and Chris) after Juan proposed to Robyn at their engagement party that descended into complete chaos.

This comes a week after Karen’s drama-filled wig launch and two weeks after the Grand Dame’s appearance on ‘The Wendy Show’ where she had spicy words for Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant.

Recently, Embellished hat line creator Robyn was seen shading Karen about her age.

Robyn had all of the wives (except Monique Samuels) model her hats for a photoshoot but after viewing Karen’s photos however Robyn told Gizelle that she didn’t want to use them because Karen, 57, can’t “pull off a youthful look.”

None too pleased by that comment and Gizelle agreeing with her bandit buddy, Karen told Wendy Williams that Robyn “who’s a HARD 40” wished she had her wisdom.

“Now Robyn is a hard 40 and lookin’ every day of it, but, but I really feel like she shot herself in the foot with this because we 50-year-olds can afford her product,” said Karen. In fact, the 20-year-olds that wanna buy Robyn’s hat come to their mama for the money. So, she just shot herself in the foot and my La’Dame Fragrance sales just went up, skyrocketed. People were just not having it. It’s time to stop age shaming women and especially women doing it to women,” added Karen. “Shame on Robyn.”

As for Gizelle, the Grand Dame said that Gizzy should learn from her about how to grow a brand while alleging that Gizelle’s “Every Hue Beauty” cosmetics has gone out of business.

“She is so versatile and if Giselle needs some help in understanding why, or how to grow, a brand tell her to call my people, OK?” said Karen. “You don’t put makeup on and have it disappear, without saying goodbye to your customers who’ve supported you. Every Hue is no longer available to any customer. It was liquidated. Let’s just go ahead and say that!”

Wendy who is also in her 50s is on Karen’s side, she previously shaded the younger housewives saying:

“I’ve seen more double chins on you younger housewives than I see on the Grande Dame. Karen is as cute, if not cuter.”

Overall, Season 5 will be remembered as a CLASSIC collection of messy episodes where Karen ascended into Housewife stardom and Monique got the last laugh (literally).

How do you feel about the RHOP finale? Who should stay/go for Season 6? Tell us down below and peep the messiest tweets from the flip.