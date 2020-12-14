Bossip Video

Khloe Kardashian just kan’t katch a break!

This weekend Tristan Thompson and Jordan Craig’s son Prince celebrated his fourth birthday. Thompson shared photos of Prince on Instagram saying:

” Happy birthday Princey!!! I’m soo lucky to have you as a son papa. Your heart and soul is pure gold. Your sister is soo lucky to have a big brother like you to watch and protect her. Daddy Loves you baby boy ❤️🙏🏾💪🏾🤘🏾❤️”

Khloé commented on the post with six hearts — and received some TWO HUNDRED replies for her message — some supportive but many were negative!

One commenter noted, “girl bye don’t put ❤ under someone’s son.”

It wasn’t the only “girl bye” she got either.

Others noticed that Prince’s birthday post also made mention of True, with one commenter noting, “couldn’t just be about him … had to make it about you and True as well……”

Someone else agreed, ” Sorry but do you ever see him saying “your brother is so lucky to have…” on one of True’s birthday posts?”

Meanwhile, there were people who came to Khloe’s defense, like this fan who told a critic, “just stop it. The child is family to her now- just stop with the negative drama and look into your life before you come on social media judging other people- enough now. There is too much going on in the world to still have us been nasty to each other. -#fakeprofile'”

Unfortunately, not everyone stayed positive.

One such message directed at Khloe read:

@khloekardashian girl get off here with that you never acknowledge this little fellow but got the nerve to be commenting now. 🙄 You messy

Yet another said:

@khloekardashian Have a seat Koko klown🤡. This ain’t about you tho…

Yikes! That’s a lot of heat over a couple of heart emojis. Do you think the hostility was completely unwarranted or do you agree with any of the points made?

Instagram was a hotbed of negativity for Khloe this weekend, as Kimberly Alexander, the woman who made her own paternity claims about Thompson and her son, before being hit with a defamation lawsuit by the Celtics baller, took to Instagram stories over the weekend with vitriol directed at both Kardashian and Craig for not making an effort to have their children get to know hers. According to Madame Noire reports, her message to Kardashian read:

“Ladies if a man doesn’t want to take a DNA [test] make that n**** your stepson. 2021 will be epic!!! Khloe you’re a [clown] for letting this happen smh,”

In a separate message to Craig, Alexander said,

“Ur a clown too boo why wouldn’t you want ur son to know his brother??? I get ur not into drama but when it’s a little boy involved U should at least help! Not like Tristan even sees Prince!!! Link up sis.”

Pretty bold moves considering the legal action she is currently facing. Do you think Alexander is so confident because she truly believes Tristan is the father?

If you’re Khloe Kardashian, how difficult do you think it is to overlook all the negativity coming your way via social media?