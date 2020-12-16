Bossip Video

Roc Nation launches new publishing imprint “Roc Lit 101” to release future books from Meek Mill, Lil Uzi Vert & others.

Jay-Z and his company, Roc Nation, are always looking to help their artists venture out, invest, be heard, and push the boundaries of their creativity. Roc Nation can only be described as the premier entertainment network, aka the gold standard–as with everything that involves Hov. Now, the company is venturing out to book publishing deals in a new partnership with Random House for their imprint Roc Lit 101.

According to reports from Complex, the imprint will see new releases from some of your favorite Roc Nation acts.

The Roc Lit 101 imprint’s initial release schedule has a CC Sabathia memoir and a new book from journalist Danyel Smith slated for summer 2021. Among the confirmed future releases are a Meek Mill book about criminal justice, new memoirs from both Yo Gotti and Fat Joe, and something in the “fantasy fiction” vein from Uzi. Roc Lit 101 further promises “genre-defying literature from some of the most imaginative and incisive writers and biggest artists of our time.”

This is one of the collaborations and partnerships that just makes perfect sense and gives artists another way to connect with their audience outside album sales. Plus, the addition of new books from journalist slike Danyel Smith makes the partnership that much better.

Hov has been making money moves throughout the pandemic. Last week the “The Blueprint” rapper announced his venture into the cannabis world with the release of his MONOGRAM THC line. Back in November, the serial entrepreneur announced a huge partnership deal with start-up fitness brand CLMBR just days after his wifey for lifey Beyonce revealed that she would be joining the team over at Peloton to provide workout classes and memberships to HBCU students.

“Money Ain’t A Thang” for Hov indeed.