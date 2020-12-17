MESSY!

Turn with us to the Book of Messsalonians where New Birth Missionary Church Pastor Jamal Bryant introduced his very own binder of receipts in response to Monique Samuels’s iconic moment on Part 1 of the RHOP reunion.

In the now-deleted video, Pastor Mally-Mal attempted to clear up the messy rumors about his scandalous shenanigans brought up by Monique at the reunion.

He also diagnosed Monique’s former NFL All-Pro husband Chris Samuels with CTE (serious brain condition that causes violent behavior) and claimed that the future Hall of Famer exploded on a woman at the grocery store without any proof or a single receipt.

What he didn’t do, though, is defend ex-wife Gizelle who was willingly entangled with him while he reportedly hopped from church member to church member during their whatevership.

As previously reported, Mo made jaws drop when she blasted Gizelle for allegedly faking her relationship with her ex-husband turned boyfriend Jamal Bryant.

Monique and her good girlfriend Karen Huger sent synchronized shade Gizelle’s way but Monique ultimately issued a slam dunk.

The fellow housewife exposed text messages allegedly from the Pastor who she dubbed “Pastor Holy Whore” to his real girlfriend and Gizelle begrudgingly confirmed that the number in the texts belonged to him.

Gizelle also confirmed that he wouldn’t be in attendance at the reunion despite them “being together.”

Meanwhile, Gizelle’s boo Jamal Bryant also responded by sharing a video on his Instagram page of a man sitting unbothered under running water.

“Give no energy to anything that doesn’t add to your joy, align with your purpose or pay any of your bills!” he captioned the post. “Be at peace!”

When rumors recently circulated that he fathered a child with a member of his Atlanta church, he threatened legal action and addressed the allegations head-on.

“Reckless and irresponsible bloggers who went on with no facts, no evidence, and might I add, no truth to make a baseless accusations that I had fathered a baby in April, May, February, January — here in Atlanta. And was hiding this baby from some mother in Atlanta or in my church.” “That number one is 1,000% untrue…1,000% faulty. If it was just for me I could just withstand it, ignore it and keep going but I have to think about my daughters, who are now of Internet age, who have to read these falsities by cowards, who write things with no boundaries. […] Things I used to do I don’t do anymore, places I used to go, I don’t go anymore. The man that I am now is not the man that I used to be,” added the Pastor noting that God “changed him in spite of his mistakes.”

For years, rumors have swirled about Jamal’s Pastoral peenanigans and will certainly continue which probably explains his sassy “clapback” that made everything much, much worse.

Was Jamal Bryant wrong or dead wrong for making this video? How do you think he should’ve handled the allegations? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and messiest) reactions to Jamal Bryant’s sassy lil “clapback” at Monique Samuels on the flip.