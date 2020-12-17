Lil Baby throws a lavish party for George Floyd’s daughter Gianna in celebration of her 7th birthday.

Earlier this year, the world was changed forever when the video of George Floyd being murdered by police circulated online. The video sparked protests across the world for weeks straight and through family and friends, we came to know George Floyd as a person, son, father, and so much more. Floyd was taken from his daughter Gianna’s life while she was just six years old. For her birthday, Ericka and William Platt of Restaurant Ten pulled out all the stops to give her an unforgettable birthday party. According to TMZ, Lil Baby used the proceeds from “The Bigger Picture” to help throw the party for Floyd’s daughter, Gianna, in Atlanta.

Video from the bash shows a huge playroom decked out with tons of colorful balloons, birthday signs and a bunch of food. The venue looks pretty big, it’s at least 2 stories, and there are other areas where Gianna and the girls are getting their hair done, plus manicures and foot spas. Lil Baby stopped to take a couple pictures with the birthday girl … and Gianna says she was totally surprised. LB’s not the only celeb in attendance showing love to George’s little girl — former NBA star Stephen Jackson is there too. Remember, Stephen made a promise to George’s family to do everything he can to be like a father figure to Gianna.

Jackson, who was super close to Floyd and often called him his “twin,” promised to take care of Gianna and her family following his tragic passing.

“I think I adopted another child, God put me into this position,” shared the retired NBA star during an interview with Forbes. “I’m going to do the best that I can.”

The former Golden State Warriors player also revealed that he is working to advocate for social justice across the country in light of Floyd’s death.

“I have dedicated my life to going to all 50 states and visiting areas that need resources and letting them know they have a voice,” he says. “When I went to Minnesota to speak up for my brother, I inherited other people’s pain, who lost loved ones to police brutality and racism or who do not have a voice to speak.”

Gianna’s mother Roxie Washington expressed her gratitude towards Lil Baby for supporting Gianna during this “difficult time.”

“This is a very difficult time for my daughter, so we’re very grateful that our extended family is creating such a special experience for Gianna on her first birthday without her father,” she shared.

Since the passing of George Floyd, the Platt family has stepped in and been an emotional support system to Gianna and her mother Roxie Washington. We are glad they could come together and bring smiles to their faces during such a difficult time. Through the “Love to all who have a love for all” organization created by Stephen Jackson; you can support children who have experienced the loss of a parent. To support, donate or find out more information please visit this link.

Check out photos from the event below and on the next page.