ROUND 2! DING! DING!

The never-ending “fight” storyline between Monique & Candiace continued during Part 2 of the deliciously messy RHOP reunion that delved deeper into the now infamous skirmish that dominated the entire season while pushing the other housewives to take sides.

Un-shockingly, Candiace claimed that Monique was well aware of people bullying her about the fight, and telling her that she “deserved it” but did nothing to stop it.

“She saw it, and she went to sleep at night, and she allowed it to be!” said Candiace. “I don’t understand how she developed these narratives in her head, and it sucks that she’s doing it because she’s actually making it worse for herself,” said a stoic Monique.

Mo admitted that she felt triggered by Candiace because she put her hand in her face, under her chin.

Both Andy and the fellow housewives accused Mo of lying but in a shocking twist, production aired clips of the fight footage backing up her claims.

Mo also claimed she had dental records to prove that her lip was busted by Candiace’s glass during the dustup but Andy declined to see them.

For weeks, Candiace has cried and cried (and cried) over the incident that caused her to storm out in tears because she was still traumatized about what transpired. And, of course, Mo didn’t buy it.

Monique vs. Candiace Round 980558476 comes just a week after Monique vs. Gizelle & Jamal Bryant that gave us a good cackle when the Pastor himself responded.

In a now-deleted video, Pastor Mally-Mal attempted to clear up the messy rumors about his scandalous shenanigans brought up by Monique at the reunion.

He also diagnosed Monique’s former NFL All-Pro husband Chris Samuels with CTE (serious brain condition that causes violent behavior) and claimed that the future Hall of Famer exploded on a woman at the grocery store without any proof or a single receipt.

What he didn’t do, though, is defend ex-wife Gizelle who was willingly entangled with him while he reportedly hopped from church member to church member during their whatevership.

Oh yes, the MESS overfloweth with the last part of the 3-part reunion special airing this weekend.

What was your reaction to Andy seemingly taking Candiace’s side? Should Monique just apologize and move on? Tell us down below and peep the absolute messiest tweets from Part 2 of the Reunion on the flip.