50-FINE-FINE-FINE!

Our beloved QUEEN of Hip-Hop Soul Mary J. Blige celebrated her 50th birthday (yep, FIF-TEE) by setting her seasoned thigh meats OWT in a spectacular series of sun-kissed photos that melted the gram.

The iconic diva (who hashtagged the pics “Mary J Fly”) was not playing around with her photoshoot in paradise that exploded to over 500K Likes from fans, celebrity friends and thirsties who gushed over her flawless body-ody.

“Tough love is the therapy!” she captioned on the stunning photos that immediately went viral.

And this was only the prelude to her special day where she was surprised with a virtual birthday bash featuring all of her famous frannns that included Gospel legend Karen Clark Sheard, Missy Elliott, Gabrielle Union, Common, Angela Basset and more.

Sheard kicked things off by singing “Happy Birthday” while Blige’s family and friends showered her with love and warm messages.

“Happy birthday, dearest darling Mary. I am so glad I get to live in a time and space where you exist… I am beyond thrilled that I have had moments to share the soft side of you and the exuberant side of you as well,” said Angela Bassett.

Naturally, Common reminisced about the time he crushed on her because Common:

“You’re looking more beautiful, more vibrant, more in your greatness. You’re an inspiration,” he said. “You’ve always been one of my favorite artists, and people I’ve gotten to connect with, in this whole business. And I always crushed on you when I was younger — when we were younger … You’re the queen.”

What’s your absolute fave MJB moment? Tell us down below and peep the beach photoshoot pics/amazing tributes from around social media on the flip.