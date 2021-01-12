Bossip Video

Once news broke that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly headed for divorce, some attention-hungry influencers immediately looked for a way to make this situation about them. Unsurprisingly, the Kardashian-West family’s fleet of lawyers don’t play that ish, and they sent out a few cease-and-desists with the quickness.

Anyone who’s seen Kanye West’s behavior over the past couple of years–even those who are fans of the rapper and his relationship with Kim–know the reality star has more than enough reasons to file for divorce. While that hasn’t actually happened yet, claims of infidelity on Yeezy’s part were running rampant the second reports broke that these two were planning to split.

One person to claim they had an intimate relationship with Kanye was influencer Cole Carrigan, who posted a TikTok claiming West’s former bodyguard, Steve Stanulis, arranged a meeting for Carrigan and the rapper at a W Hotel in November.

According to reports from Page Six, Stanulis’ lawyer called Carrigan’s allegations “completely and entirely false,” going on to say Stanulis, “denies, in the strongest terms, all of these false and defamatory statements.” He also told the publication he stopped working for West in 2016.

On Sunday, Carrigan posted a video of himself with a cease-and-desist letter he received from couple, apologizing to West and Kardashian. He also claims he only put the story out there because Kanye “voted for Trump.”

“In order to for me to stay out of court and not get sued, I have to issue an apology to Mr. West and Kim Kardashian West,” Cole said in the clip. “So hi, Kim, if you’re watching this, I am so sorry, I honestly did this for the simple fact that your husband voted for Trump, and we simply can’t have that clownery in America, so you’re welcome.”

This denial comes after one from Jeffree Star, who was also at the helm of rumors surrounding his own romantic relationship with Kanye. Those, too, were created simply to garner attention–but by another influencer, not Jeffree himself (though he did play into the headlines for attention).