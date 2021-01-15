Bossip Video

DaBaby blesses fans with new music and a new visual for “Masterpiece.”

Even with the world partially shut down for much of the last year, DaBaby still managed to be visible, active, and dominate the charts. His song “Rockstar” featuring Roddy Ricch is still getting played like it came out yesterday despite it being released over a year ago. In December, he previewed his latest track, “Mastermind” on social media, and fans begged to get the song before the year was out.

The song alludes to an incident that the “Bop” rapper was involved in back in 2018 when he was charged with shooting 19-year-old Jalyn Domonique Craig. Craig allegedly tried to steal his jewelry at gunpoint while the DaBaby was out shopping with his family at Walmart. The rapper shot the suspect out of self-defense and was handed 1-year probation.

“I don’t know what went down at that Walmart / I don’t know what happened on that freeway / Okay, there go DaBaby, he back now / Run it back, hey, b*tch, turn that on replay,”

Fan’s had to wait a little longer to receive the track, but it’s finally out and on top of that, DaBaby even blessed them with a new visual to go along with the record. Even with a new relationship, the baby is staying focused on his craft and not letting it distract him.

Unfortunately, DaBaby was arrested in Beverly Hills last week on a weapons charge. Hopefully, that won’t delay his musical plans for this year as it’s shaping up to be another huge 365 days for him.

During his recent cover story with XXL, DaBaby announced that he plans to retire soon to focus on developing other artists.

If he can keep up the work, he might be on track to do just that.

The 29-year-old rapper is now up for 3 nominations for “Rockstar” at the upcoming Grammys ceremony including for Best Rap Song, Record of the Year, and Best Melodic Rap Performance. “Bop” has also received a nod under the Best Rap Performance category.