Amanda Gorman is on a roll since she shut down the inauguration last week and will now be performing an original poem at Super Bowl LV dedicated to healthcare workers.

Last week, we all watched as the four years of Trump finally came to an end and Joe Biden was sworn in alongside Kamala Harris. From that day, a lot of moments went viral–but outside of Michelle Obama’s stunning outfit, one person was at the top: Amanda Gorman. Her spoken-word at the inauguration touched the hearts of everyone watching, causing her to gain popularity worldwide. According to TMZ, she will be blessing our TV sets again this time for Super Bowl LV.

League officials made the announcement Wednesday … saying the 22-year-old has agreed to write and recite a poem honoring three pandemic heroes just before kickoff on Feb. 7.

“The recitation of the poem will air nationally on CBS,” NFL officials said, “and be featured in-stadium.​”

The 3 honorees the NFL has selected for the big moment are all very special Americans … Trimaine Davis, a teacher; Suzie Dorner, a nurse; and James Martin, a Marine Corps veteran; have all been widely heralded for their roles in helping others during the height of COVID-19.

The event is sure to be worth watching. From Amanda’s new poem, to Tom Brady battling Patrick Mahomes, there will not be a dull moment. The NFL is even going the extra mile allowing vaccinated healthcare workers to attend Super Bowl LV to show respect for their service during the pandemic. Make sure to tune in on February 7th on CBS.