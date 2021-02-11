TIDDAYS & THANGS

Back at it again with more quaranTIDDAY meats and treats to get you through an eventful week dominated by the now infamous Gorilla Glue girl saga, THOSE booty-gobbling leggings, Cardi’s screen-lickable “Up” video, the Weeknd’s town fair illusion house memes, Lori Harvey showering Michael B. Jordan with birthday love, McDonald’s bringing Hi-C Orange BACK and “Malcolm & Marie” chitter-chatter.

Another week, another carefully curated collection of quarantined baddies (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Her Royal Thighness Jordyn Woods making her triumphant return with the hottest Amazon leggings video on the internet.

Ahh, we mighta done something ladies! And guess what? This is the equivalent to your man going out in his grey sweatpants,” she said in the viral video. “Ladies, this…this is what we doin’ this for. Shiii-okay! Yeah, no. These are the truth, for real,” she added, before teasing the booty-gobbling leggings.

At this point, nearly a YEAR into quarantine, we’re STILL clinging to normalcy, holding out hope for the rest of the stimulus money to drop, scraping together coins to stay afloat, and finding joy in the little things while caught up in the COVID vaccine hysteria.

This week’s compilation features some of our faves like Chloe Bailey, Jayda Cheaves, and Ashanti delivering heat along with Ana Montana and Yasmine Lopez giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Draya Michele and Alexis Skyy so feast your eyes on these beauties and tell us what you think in the comments. Enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.