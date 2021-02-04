*creep emoji*

Back at it again with more quaranTIDDAY meats and treats to get you through an eventful week dominated by Trey Songz’s shlong-slangin’ shenanigans, LeBron dunking on Courtside Karen, Khloe Kardashian using Black woman emojis, Uzi Vert implanting a pink diamond in his forehead, MoneyBagg Yo morphing into ‘William’ from “Girlfriends” and the last of the sexy Silhouette Challenge.

Another week, another carefully curated collection of quarantined baddies (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with our God niece Chloe Bailey dropping more heat after clapping back at haters who criticized her viral videos.

“For every woman out there, don’t change who you are to make society feel comfortable,” she said. And I’m telling myself that’s not what I’m going to do, even when I posted the video yesterday, I posted it because I was saging and doing Palo Santa and I was like, ‘Let’s spread positive vibes.'” “I didn’t even really notice you guys were talking about my ass because I was like, ‘OK, I’m just walking in from one seconds, two seconds…’ And I feel like I’ve shown my ass more than I have with that like if you look at our performance videos, the last performance we had in December,” she continued. “Like, I was just so excited and on stage, and just being myself, so… I don’t know.”

At this point, nearly a YEAR into quarantine, we’re STILL clinging to normalcy, holding out hope for the rest of the stimulus money to drop, scraping together coins to stay afloat, and finding joy in the little things while caught up in the COVID vaccine hysteria.

This week’s compilation features some of our faves like Draya Michele, Joie Chavis, and Lori Harvey delivering heat along with Ana Montana and Yasmine Lopez giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Cyn Santana and thee Chloe Bailey so feast your eyes on these beauties and tell us what you think in the comments. Enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.