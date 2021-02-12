Bossip Video

Here’s some #BlackGirlMagic for your Black History month…

There’s something special about the gymnasts at UCLA. Margzetta Frazier is yet another University of California, Los Angeles gymnast going viral for a high-energy floor routine with a soundtrack paying homage to an icon. The Bruins baddie debuted her one-of-a-kind floor routine during UCLA’s meet against BYU on February 10.

The 20-year-old UCLA junior tumbled and vogued across the mat to Janet Jackson songs including “Nasty” and “If”, garnering her a score of 9.925 out of 10.

After hitting the mat she sent a message to Janet herself and told the superstar songstress that she hopes she sees the routine someday. Margzetta did so alongside her teammate/ “friend since the sandbox”/now fellow viral star Nia Dennis.

” I did Ms. Janet Jackson, I did a medley. I hope you like it girl, if you see it. I love you a lot! You’re my inspiration in life,” said Margetta.

Ms. Jackson responded quickly and in a major way by reposting Margzetta’s floor routine on her Instagram captioned; “#iLuvIT @margzetta!!!! 🖤🖤🖤”

Margzetta is known for her athleticism. Her UCLA bio reports that she’s a Two-time All-American on uneven bars, a Two-time All-Pac-12 on uneven bars, a 2017-18 member of the U.S. National Team, and an All-around silver medalist at the 2018 Birmingham World Cup.

Her viral fame comes after her good girlfriend Nia Dennis flipped, stepped, and hit 8-counts to Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, Tupac, Missy Elliott, Soulja Boy, and Megan Thee Stallion during her super fun “Black Excellence” floor routine.

Nia’s routine earned her a score of 9.95/10 and on Wednesday she won the all-around, vault, beam and floor in UCLA’s win over BYU.

Congrats to these talented tumblers!