THEM THANGS

Back at it again with more quaranTIDDAY meats and treats to get you through an eventful week dominated by Bobby Shmurda’s long-awaited prison release, Bolo’s thunderous thaaaang shaking up RHOA, Chris & Paige’s extra messy MAFS saga, Meek Mill’s bozo fingers running wild again and growing buzz over upcoming movie-of-the-moment “Coming 2 America.”

Mmhmm, another carefully curated collection of quarantined baddies (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with officially single Jayda Wayda making another appearance after seemingly signaling the end of her Lil Baby baeship by putting the custom pink Jeep he gifted her on the sale block.

“I was just getting rid of my Jeep because I had an incident one night while driving it. Nothing more, nothing less! Safety comes first,” Jayda tweeted.

Whether that’s actually the reason or not, we’re not quite sure, but the timing is iffy based on everything happening between her and Baby.

At this point, nearly a YEAR into quarantine, we’re STILL clinging to normalcy, holding out hope for the rest of the stimulus money to drop, scraping together coins to stay afloat, and finding joy in the little things while caught up in COVID vaccine hysteria.

This week’s compilation features some of our faves like Queen Bey, Chloe Bailey and Bernice Burgos delivering heat along with Joie Chavis and Ari Fletcher giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Ayisha Diaz and Jania so feast your eyes on these beauties and tell us what you think in the comments. Enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.