Back at it again with more quaranTIDDAY meats and treats to get you through an eventful week dominated by Nick Cannon’s shlong-slangin’ shenanigans, Tory Lanez’s tattered wiglette, B. Simone manifesting more MESS, Boosie sticking his ashy nose in someone’s business YET AGAIN, MBJ & Lori winning Valentine’s Day and endless buzz over movie-of-the-moment “Judas & The Black Messiah.”

Another week, another carefully curated collection of quarantined baddies (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with our fave hot girl Megan making her return as a possibly boo’d up stallion.

A few weeks ago, fans started buzzing over Meg and Pardi flirtatiously dropping breadcrumbs about their baeship that escalated quickly when the superstar stallion posed with a Chanel bag after Pardi posted a photo of himself leaving the Chanel store with gifts in his hands.

So yea, we’d say they’re a thing during the current love boom where celebs pop up boo’d up every other day.

At this point, nearly a YEAR into quarantine, we’re STILL clinging to normalcy, holding out hope for the rest of the stimulus money to drop, scraping together coins to stay afloat, and finding joy in the little things while caught up in the COVID vaccine hysteria.

This week’s compilation features some of our faves like Chloe Bailey, Megan Thee Stallion, and Draya Michele delivering heat along with Ari Fletcher and Yasmine Lopez giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Jania and Ayisha Diaz so feast your eyes on these beauties and tell us what you think in the comments. Enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.