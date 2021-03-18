THANGS JUST A’THANGIN’

Back at it again with more quaranTIDDAY meats and treats to get you through an eventful week dominated by Cardi & Meg’s WAP-bumping Grammys performance, Beyoncé making a rare public appearance, Quavo and Saweetie allegedly breaking up, Kanye being named the richest Black person in America, EVEN MORE #MAFS messiness and social media buzz over the “Falcon & Winter Soldier” premiere this weekend.

Yep, another carefully curated collection of quarantined baddies (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Megan Thee Grammy-winning Stallion making her return to the series after winning 3 awards at the star-studded show.

“I definitely want to say thank you to Beyoncé,” she said while standing next to the gracious icon. If you know me, you have to know that ever since I was little I was like you know what, one day I’m going to grow up and I am going to be like the rap Beyoncé, that was definitely my goal. And I remember I went to the rodeo for the first time and I saw Destiny’s Child perform and I was like, ‘You know what? I love her work, I love the way she is, I love the way she carry herself.’ And my mama would always be like ‘Megan what would Beyoncé do?’ And I’m always like, you know what, what would Beyoncé do, but let me make it a little ratchet.”

At this point, we’re slowly inching back to normalcy, planning how we’re going to blow the stimmy money, finding joy in the little things while caught up in COVID hysteria.

This week’s compilation features some of our faves like Lori Harvey, Joie Chavis, and Draya Michele delivering heat along with Ayisha Diaz and Dream Doll giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Yasmine Lopez and Alexis Skyy so feast your eyes on these beauties and tell us what you think in the comments. Enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.