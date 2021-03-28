Bossip Video

Source: Jennifer Johnson / Getty

The 52nd annual NAACP Image Awards aired last night and there was some fierce fashion afoot.

Source: 52nd NAACP Image Awards/BET / Getty

Regina King who was nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture was a style standout per the usual.

Source: James Anthony / Getty

Regina’s ALWAYS on-point stylists Wayman and Micah outfitted her in a custom asymmetrical, bowed Oscar de la Renta gown.

Source: 52nd NAACP Image Awards/BET / Getty

The copper color of the gown was offset by copper-colored box braids that cascaded down her back.

When does Regina King NOT look amazing?! Wow.

 

“Sistas” actress Novi Brown made her presence known with her Haute look for the awards. The BET star was styled by Beeōmbi and outfitted in a gown from The Ivy Showroom. She also rocked a beautiful braided ‘do courtesy of hair artist Fesa Nu.

Source: Novi Brown / Getty

Source: Novi Brown / Getty

Gorgeous!

Down in the valley, P-Valley star Brandee Evans looked Afrocentric chic in an amazing Albert Montris gown that apparently was made in just three days. She also rocked an amazingly intricate braided updo by L.A. hairstylist Sasha MaRi.

Source: East 2 West Collective / Getty

Brandee virtually attended the ceremony alongside her costar Nicco Annan a.k.a. Uncle Clifford. Celebrities Get Ready For The 52nd NAACP Image Awards

Source: East 2 West Collective / GettyThe actor wore a custom Kamsi-TCharles suit, Givenchy, and Santoni shoes.

Source: Nicco Annan / Getty

Other stars virtually burnin’ up the carpet include Jurnee Smollet who sizzled in Alexandre Vauthier…

Source: Abigail Bickel / Getty

Source: Abigail Bickel / Getty

 

Marsai Martin who rocked a feathered Christian Siriano dress…

Source: Jennifer Johnson / Getty

Source: Jennifer Johnson / Getty

 

“Sistas” actress KJ Smith who wore a Temraza Official gown…

Source: KJ Smith / Getty

and Issa Rae who looked ethereal in Prada.

Source: AM PR Group / Getty

Source: AM PR Group / Getty

What did YOU think about the Image Awards fashion???

Source: 52nd NAACP Image Awards/BET / Getty

Source: Jeff Vespa/Vespa Pictures / Getty

Source: 52nd NAACP Image Awards/BET / Getty

You tell us; who looked more bangin’???

