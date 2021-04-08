Bossip Video

Four HBCU grads can breathe a little easier now that $25,000 worth of their student loan payments has been taken care of courtesy of an interactive social media contest. After Lance Gross and Keshia Knight Pulliam announced TBS’ “HBCU Cash Out” contest, the winners of four $25,000 grand prizes have been revealed.

As previously reported the contest was launched as an essential way to help Black Americans alleviate student loans with a goal of financially empowering recent graduates of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

From February 8 – March 8, entrants creatively shared a 60-second video via Instagram, Twitter or YouTube on how attending an HBCU is helping them achieve their goals and after being flooded with numerous innovative and thoughtful entries, TBS increased the number of recipients from three $25,000 grand prizes to four – giving a total of $100,000. The generous gifts are especially significant considering that per the U.S. Department of Education’s White House Initiative on Educational Excellence for African Americans, “Black college graduates have nearly $25,000 more student loan debt: an average of $52,726 in student debt, compared to $28,006 for the typical White bachelor’s graduate.”

TBS’ HBCU Cash Out winners are;

Anastacia C.C. Davis: A self-proclaimed “multi-hyphenate creative” and filmmaker from East Chicago, Indiana, and 2017 graduate with a bachelor’s degree in theatre arts from Alabama State University.

Emani Nichols: An Atlanta-based video director and multimedia journalist at a historically Black newspaper and 2020 Morehouse College graduate with a bachelor’s degree in Africana Studies.

Kevin Perry: A consultant for a global accounting firm based in Charlotte, North Carolina, and a graduate from Delaware State University holding a bachelor’s degree in accounting (2018) and an MBA in data analytics (2019).

Kalen Robinson: An aspiring Broadway star and a 2020 graduate from Howard University’s BFA in musical theatre currently residing in Hyattsville, Maryland.





Congratulations to these HBCU grads!