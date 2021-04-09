Bossip Video

Nike moves to settle their lawsuit with MSCHF over their Lil Nas X’s ‘Satan Shoes,’ which will force a recall on all the pairs that were sold and take them out of circulation.

Last week, Lil Nas X continued with the roll out for his latest single, “Call Me By Your Name,” which is a complete 180 from his hit record, “Old Town Road.”

The video for the single caused immediate outrage as it featured satanic visuals and also showed Lil Nas X twerking on the devil. Somehow, the same people who say the LGBTQ community is going to hell had an issue actually watching them go to hell, because that’s just how irrational their thought process is.

While they were pissed off about the video, little did they know Lil Nas X had something else up his sleeve. The rapper teamed up with MSCHF to release 666 custom pairs of Air Max 97s called the “Satan Shoes.” The shoes featured satanic images and also contained one drop of human blood, going for $1018 a pop. The outrage grew out of control and in the mix, it was lost in translation that the shoes were custom and not directly made by Nike, causing the brand to be dragged into the outrage from customers.

The backlash and calls for boycott became so loud that Nike had to release a statement saying they were not affiliated with the shoe and eventually, the brand had to sue MSCHF. According to reports from TMZ, the lawsuit has been settled–but the outcome could be disappointing for anyone who purchased a pair.

Nike tells TMZ … it’s reached an agreement with MSCHF, the company producing the custom shoes based on Nike’s Air Max 97. The so-called Satan Shoes were inspired by Lil Nas’ demonic-themed music video for his new song, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name).” The footwear giant tells us the settlement calls for MSCHF to launch a voluntary recall to buy back all Satan Shoes it’s sold for their original retail prices in order to remove them from circulation.

It has to suck to be anyone who purchased a pair of the sneakers–especially resellers, as the shoes were reselling for double the price before the lawsuit. After the lawsuit, the price shot up to over $10,000 a pair, which is insane for anyone who was lucky enough to be one of the 666 who successfully copped. There’s no word on if they actually shipped the sold pairs, but if they do, it surely won’t be fun tracking them down to buy back.