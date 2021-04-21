Bossip Video

Congratulations are in order for the eldest son of Hip Hip icon Rev Run aka Joseph Simmons, JoJo Simmons, and his wife Tanice Amira. The young married couple is expecting their second child together. The couple got engaged in August 2018 and share a 5-year-old daughter.

In October of 2019, Tanice, 30, and JoJo, 31, jumped the broom in a beautiful New Jersey wedding held at The Legacy Castle. The sweet ceremony was conveniently officiated by JoJo’s dad and captured for the reality series “Growing Up Hip Hop” for fans to see.





The happily married young folks are still going strong and expanding their family after 11-years total together. JoJo made the announcement last night that they’re expecting another baby just a year and a half into matrimony, sharing a beautiful shot of himself and obviously pregnant Tanice.

JoJo simply captioned the announcement “Baby #2.”

Auntie Angela Simmons gave the expectant couple a shout-out as well in her Instagram story, writing “I’m going to be an aunt again,” sharing the beautiful photo of JoJo and Tanice. Sister Vanessa Simmons commented “just beautiful” on the photo as well.

JoJo seems to be making Tanice a happy wife! The young mom shouted him out just a few days ago to show her appreciation for him as a husband.

“To the man behind the smile, the one who never leaves my side and has my back through good and tough times… I love you and appreciate every ounce of effort and love you continuously pour into our family! Love you big head”

JoJo sent the love right back and gushed about his wife in a similar photo of the two standing side by side. The caption read:

“If every mistake I ever made in life led me to you I would make each and every one of them again. 💕”

Congrats to JoJo and Tanice on baby number 2!