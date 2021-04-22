Trappin’ & Thangin’

Back at it again with more quaranTIDDAY meats and treats to get you through a stressful week dominated by reactions to the Derek Chauvin guilty verdict, Toni Braxton reminding the girls that she still got IT at 53, Method Man obliterating panny drawls during his How High 4/20 Verzuz with Redman and endless buzz over the upcoming ‘Falcon & The Winter Soldier” finale.

Yep, another carefully curated collection of quarantined baddies (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with newly single Saweetie making her return just in time for Pretty B*tch Summer and her new ‘Call of Duty‘ campaign that launched today.

“I loved the experience on set. I’ve always been around gaming but some of my recent collabs and other gamers got me even more interested in checking it out myself,” she said about the campaign. This was my first ‘Call of Duty’ game and it was harder than I expected!” *laughs* “I loved it, I’m competitive about everything so when a challenge comes my way, it’s a wrap – I’m there until I master it. I’m definitely going to be gaming more. I’m hyped to even get some of my Icy babies to play with me.”

The star-studded “Squad up the World” film campaign features celebrity friend groups squadding up from across culture, gaming and sports, showing that there’s friends and there’s Call of Duty friends.

Peep the Gibson Hazard-directed short film below:

At this point, we’re slowly inching back to normalcy, making it rain with stimmy money, finding joy in the little things while caught up in fading COVID hysteria.

This week’s compilation features some of our faves like Draya Michele, and Ashanti delivering heat along with Kayla Nicole and Bernice Burgos giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Ana Montana and Dess Dior so feast your eyes on these beauties and tell us what you think in the comments. Enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.