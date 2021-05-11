Bossip Video

Michael Jordan reveals the last conversation he had with Kobe Bryant and the fun jabs he threw at the Lakers legend.

Michael Jordan comes from an era without social media. To this day, you’ll never know what Jordan is up to at any certain time and he always make sure to stay out of the way. There are infamous stories about Michael floating around that makes his mysterious nature even funner—The legendary Chamillionaire story being one of the best of all time.





Play



People try to paint this picture that Jordan is rude and cold hearted just like on the court. Lately, we’ve seen a different side of Jordan. During Kobe Bryants celebration of life, Michael went outside of his comfort zone to open up about his relationship with the baller. He called Kobe a little brother and let the world know how close they were, when almost all of us had no clue at all.





Play



Watching Michael cry talking while about Kobe left no eyes dry in Staples Center or on anyone watching the live broadcast. After everyone heard his speech, we knew there was only one person to induct Kobe Bryant into the Hall Of Fame later this weekend. Ahead of this ceremony, Michael Jordan sat down with Bleacher Report to reveal the last text conversation he had with Kobe

“This tequila is awesome,” Kobe texted, referring to Jordan’s Cincoro Tequila, a bottle of which was sent to Bryant at the launch. “Thank you, my brother,” Jordan responded. “Yes, sir. Family good?” Kobe replied. “All good. Yours?” “All good.” Jordan smiled, then decided to have a little fun. “He was really into coaching Gigi,” MJ explains, “so I hit him up about that.” “Happy holidays,” Jordan texted back, “and hope to catch up soon. Coach Kobe??!” “I added that little crying/laughing emoji,” Jordan chuckles. “Ah, back at you, man,” Kobe wrote. “Hey, coach, I’m sitting on the bench right now, and we’re blowing this team out. 45-8.”

These Kobe stories get better every time they get revealed. The saddest part of this weekend is knowing we will never get Kobe Bryant’s Hall Of Fame speech. We all know it would have instantly been in the top 3 of all time without a doubt. Luckily, Michael will be there to hold his little brother down.