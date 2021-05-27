Melanin

Back at it again with more quaranTIDDAY meats and treats to get you through an eventful week dominated by Porsha’s brow-furrowing shenanigans with married fiancé Simon Guobadia, T.I. & Tiny doing everything they can to stay free, Erica Mena slapping Safaree with divorce papers, Candiace’s romaine rumble on the RHOP Season 6 trailer, certified lover boy Drake cozying up with his work wife, and the return of baddie blueprint Bria Myles.

Yep, another carefully curated collection of quarantined baddies (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Nicki Minaj making her return after melting the gram and clearing up pesky rumors.

“I don’t know if it’s just me, but I wouldn’t be embarrassed about any fu**in drugs I did, that’s why I talk about the motherfu**in drugs I do in my motherfu**in music,” she said on Instagram Live after sniffling in a previous video. “Always have, always fu**in will. If I’m off em, I’m off em [chile], but I want to make this clear so open everybody’s ears, clear your ears out. I have never, ever in my life with my hands on Jesus Christ, and y’all know how I feel about my Lord and savior. Never in my life, ever, not even once sniffed coke. ever.”

At this point, we’re getting our ‘fits together for a hot vaxx summer (or not) that will hopefully be full of questionable decisions, day party turn-ups, and day drinking after months inside.

This week’s compilation features some of our faves like Jordyn Woods, Draya Michele, and Dreamdoll delivering heat along with Ana Montana giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Joie Chavis, Chinese Kitty, and Rubi Rose so feast your eyes on these beauties and tell us what you think in the comments. Enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.