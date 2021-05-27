Bossip Video

This broad got a lot of nerve…

Earlier this week marked the one year anniversary that Satanic soup cookie Amy Cooper used a lie to weaponize the police on a Black man, Christian Cooper (no relation), and threatened him with potential violence all because she didn’t like being told to put her mangy mutt on a leash while walking him through Central Park in NYC. Not only did Amy go viral as a result of this incident, but she was also arrested, criminally charged, and was fired from her swanky gig at Franklin Templeton Investment.

Amy Cooper eventually had her charges dropped under the condition that she takes “counseling.” Watch whiteness work as Deray McKesson says. Today, we get news from NPR that Cooper has now filed a federal lawsuit against her former employer for discrimination because she doesn’t believe she deserved to lose her job for her racist and highly embarrassing public incident.

This janky-a$$ trash bag has the audacity to claim that not only did Franklin Templeton not investigate the crime as they claimed but they also allegedly, wait for it…discriminated against her because of her race and gender! IT’S FUNNY TO YA BOY!

Amy Cooper’s lawsuit states that she did not call the police because she was racist, but “because she was alone in the park and frightened to death after being selected as the next target of Christian Cooper, an overzealous birdwatcher engaged in Central Park’s ongoing feud between birdwatchers and dog owners.” She is seeking “back pay and bonus, loss of unvested funds and other benefits, front pay or reinstatements, emotional distress damages, attorneys’ fees and costs, and interest and punitive damages in an amount to be determined at trial.”

B-…lady, if you don’t get the F**K outta here with that bulls#!t! Can you believe her? Of course, you can, she’s a white woman.