Robert Kraft’s REFORM partners Jay-Z, Michael Rubin, and Meek Mill chip in and buy Mr. Kraft a brand new Bentley to celebrate his 80th birthday.

Robert Kraft is spending his summer traveling and enjoying the sun while waiting for the next NFL season to start. He has Cam Newton returning to his New England Patriots in addition to new signee former, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones. After parting ways with Tom Brady and not seeing the playoffs last year, it’s safe to say he can enjoy this summer with the potential he has waiting to touch the field this season.

This summer, Kraft is also celebrating his 80th birthday, which happened to be this past Saturday and his famous friends showed major love. According to TMZ, his REFORM business partners Jay-Z, Meek Mill, and Michael Rubin all went in to get Mr. Kraft a special gift.

Meek Mill shared a video Monday of Bob’s birthday surprise, in which Sixers partner Michael Rubin walked Kraft out of his house — decked out in Pats gear — to present him with his brand new blue Bentley … something he apparently really desired. Kraft seemed elated and mystified, asking, “How the fudge did you get it?” … to which Rubin replied, “We have resources.” Rubin let Kraft know a handful of other rich dudes went in on his new whip — including Meek and Jay-Z — and it rode on a flatbed from Florida to arrive in pristine shape.

It pays to have friends who have money and don’t mind spending it. Twitter was quick to ask if Mr. Kraft even drives himself anymore and if he had a license. Either way, having a Bentley in the drive way is never an eye sore. If anyone on Twitter could get a Bentley from their friends, they wouldn’t question a thing.