Miami’s Baddest Bish vs. Philly’s Pitbull in a Skirt

Last night’s international Verzuz was a starry-eyed celebration of early 2000s titans Trina and Eve who took us through their culture-shifting catalogs with some surprises and p-pops along the way.

Both ladies were glammed to perfection with their own mini-concerts in different countries–Trina ran through her prolific pum pum anthems in Miami while Eve dropped her timeless classics like “Tambourine” and “Blow Ya Mind” in London.

Trina Verzuz Eve comes after the baddest told 103.5 The Beat that she’d be down to battle Lil’ Kim. Obviously, it didn’t happen but Swizz recently hinted that Lil Kim Verzuz Foxy Brown is still on the table.

“[Lil’] Kim is that bi—. Let’s be very clear,” she said. Like this is when I came into the industry, this is who I looked at, looked up to. This is the lyrics that I recited, this is what made me know that it’s OK to talk that lethal sh–,” she explained. “So therefore, I would feel like that’s equivalent because Kim is legendary, and she got mad records. “It won’t even feel like a competition because it’s a family thing,” Trina continued. “I’m probably gonna be so much more engaged in her records than anything ’cause it’ll go back to when I first heard her, so I’ll be in my vibe, like fanned out…. That’s just what I would say. That’s just my little opinion. But nobody reached out.”

There were also fans who wanted to see Trina battle her archnemesis Khia in the messiest Verzuz ever. And, uh, Khia probably would’ve had to find someone to watch her van that night.

Thankfully, that didn’t happen and didn’t make sense for Trina who wowed fans with surprise dancers and a nostalgic cameo from Trick Daddy in the moment of the night where they performed their timeless smash “Nann” in the same building they recorded the video.

Next up is the already meme-able matchup between Soulja Boy and Bow Wow that’s sure to make floor-length tall tees appear on you during the sure-to-be-hilarious battle on June 26th.

What was your fave moment of the Verzuz?