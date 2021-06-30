Bossip Video

Baddest in the game

In honor of Black Music Month, we’re celebrating Hip-Hop’s hottest hot girls who continue to elevate the male-dominated industry with chart-topping hits, swoon-worthy serves and enviable power moves.

Over the past several months, we’ve witnessed Megan ascend into superstardom, Doja Cat hold the world in her claws, Erica Banks shatter TikTok with her now legendary Bussit Challenge and Saweetie settle into her spot as the baddest in the game.

With movie star looks and a growing collection of bops, Saweetie has emerged as one of Rap’s hottest It Girls who recently made headlines with the launch of her bright and bubbly Matte Collection at the famed Phipps Plaza in Atlanta.

Powered by Moët, the swanky event showcased the vibrant collection that includes swimwear, beachwear, and badbishwear for your pretty b*tch summer shenanigans.

Powered by Moët, the swanky event showcased the vibrant collection that includes essential swimwear, beachwear, and badbishwear for your pretty b*tch summer shenanigans.

The “My Type” rapper’s latest power move comes just days after she copped a new Rolls-Royce amid all the loud chitter-chatter about the Bentley gifted (and un-gifted) by ex-Migo muse Quavo.

A few days ago, she was photographed with the car company’s Client Experience rep Cassidy von Seggern as both ladies posed in front of the luxury vehicle she appears to have just purchased.

The car was being delivered to her in the Hollywood Hills, complete with some glasses of bubbly.

“She a real bad bish, drive her own RR ✨#icy,” captioned Cassidy referencing Saweetie’s “Best Friend” collab with Doja Cat.

She also purchased a new Icy palace that she gushed about during her Instagram/Facebook Creator Week interview.

“I’m extra, if my friends and family are in town I’m inviting everybody. I actually just moved and I have a rooftop and I named it “Club Icy” so you can expect a lot of content coming from Club Icy this summer,” she said.

Which Hip-Hop hot girl are you currently vibing to? Tell us in the comments and peep the hottest hot girls in Hip-Hop below:

Saweetie

Nicki Minaj

Yung Miami

JT

Megan Thee Stallion

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Flo Milli

Latto

Monaleo

Trina

Asian Doll

Remy Ma

Armani Caesar

Erica Banks

Dreamdoll

Kash Doll

Dess Dior

LightSkinkeisha

Chinese Kitty

Yung Baby Tate

Malibu Mitch

Rubi Rose

Dreezy

Renni Rucci

Steff London

Richie Re

Fousheé

Tierra Whack

Princess Nokia

Asianae

Diamond Qing