Bossip Video

Now, these two might work…

On the latest episode of “Married At First Sight” viewers saw tons of tears, super sweet smiles, and lots of laughs as a realtor and an entrepreneur married as strangers.



Michaela and Zack were the latest to tie the knot on #MAFS season 13 and they’re already melting the Internet into heart-eye goo. Zack, 27, grew up in Baton Rouge but moved to Houston in hopes of finding a wife. He also idolizes his parents’ 28-year marriage and hopes to join his two brothers who are both in loving long-term relationships.

Leading up to his walk down the aisle, Zack “who’s wanted a wife forever” shed tears in part because he was excited about potentially meeting his soulmate and in part because of his nerves.

“I’m definitely feeling those nerves,” said Zack. “What if I’m not able to live it up to the expectations of what she expects her future husband to be.”

Speaking of tears, Zack’s stranger spouse Michaela, a bubbly 30-year-old, also shed tears before walking down the aisle especially when her sisters gifted her “something blue” in remembrance of their late father.

The blue gift was a Star Trek trinket that held special meaning since the sisters’ father, who was sadly killed by a drunk driver, was a Trekkie.

Whewww, grab the tissue!

Later when Zack and Michaela finally met they couldn’t stop smiling at each other and flirting. After learning that her hubby’s name was Zack, Michaela instantly asked if he wanted a junior.

Okaaaaaaay, girl!

The two kissed at the altar, stared into each other’s eyes as Zack recited his vows from memory, kissed again during their first dance, and ultimately drew Amani and Woody comparisons from #MAFS watchers.

If you can recall, “Couples Cam” cuties Amani and Woody are still very happily married after tieing the knot as strangers on “Married At First Sight” season 11. These two are still going strong alongside fellow couple/their good friends Miles and Karen.

So sweet!

All the while season 13 watchers were getting the feels while watching Michaela and Zack, they expressed some concerns for Myrla and Gil who also wed on Wednesday’s episode.

Although Myrla explicitly said she didn’t want to wed a man without hair, she loosened up after meeting her hairless husband Gil.

The firefighter, 35, was elated to see his beautiful leadership coach bride, 34, and he won points with his new mother-in-law when he greeted her in his native language, Spanish. He later revealed to Myrla that he was born and raised in Colombia and scored points with her over that as well.

The two did have some eyebrow-raising moments however especially when Myrla’s friends revealed her love for shopping, designer clothes, and the finer things in life, and when Myrla revealed that she doesn’t care for dogs.

Gil is the proud owner of a pit bull mix.

“Is he slobbery?” asked Myrla. “No,” said Gil who later added that his dog sheds. “He does, I’m not even gonna lie but I’m a neat freak. I know he sheds a lot but I don’t allow it.”

Can these two pull it together? We’ll have to wait and see.

What do YOU think about the latest couples wed on “Married At First Sight” season 13?

“Married At First Sight” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime.