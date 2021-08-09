Guess Which Rappers Are Joining The Cast Of “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” This Season?

They’re baaaack! “Love & Hip Hop Miami” returns to VH1 in just two weeks and we’re super excited to see that new cast members include rapper and “Drink Champs” host Noreaga and his wife Neri as well as rapper Ace Hood and his wife Shelah Marie and Haitian “Queen of Kompa Music” Florence El Luche!

VH1 today announced that Love & Hip Hop: Miami is set to premiere on Monday, August 23 at 9PM ET/PT following an all-new episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Returning cast members include Trina, Trick Daddy, Amara La Negra and Sukihana. We wonder if this means that Princess Love won’t be joining the cast after all.

We’ve also got a first look at the new season. Check it out below:





We’re also super excited to reveal that fans of the franchise will be able to relive their favorite moments prior to the new season with Love & Hip Hop: Miami: Inside the 305, an hour-long launch special kicking off on Monday, August 16th at 9PM ET/PT to toast the moments that made Love & Hip Hop: Miami a cultural phenomenon.

Cast members Trina, Trick Daddy, Amara La Negra, Bobby Lytes, Gunplay, Shay Johnson and Sukihana join cultural commentators Big Freedia, Kendall Kyndall, Funky Dineva, Jasmine Brand, Jess Hilarious, Derek J and Danielle Canada and the show’s production crew for a special inside look at the last three seasons and an exciting sneak peek at season four.

Are you excited about the new season? Will you be watching?