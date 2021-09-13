Did you watch?

Last night’s Cardi-less, Nicki-less, Rihanna-less, Beyoncé-less VMAs extravaganza was a (mildly) entertaining something hosted by Extraness Queen Doja Cat with buzzy performances by Lil Nas X who rocked a juicy mullet wig on the red carpet, Chloe Bailey who stunned with Beyoncé-blessed booty pops with a stage-sizzling performance, and Normani who dry-humped deliciously in 4K.

Wait Chloe licked the mic during a pandemic. 😅 pic.twitter.com/SXZK23oD3q — ✍🏾🗣 (@writtenbytruth) September 13, 2021

Other performers included Alicia Keys + Swae Lee, Busta Rhymes, Camila Cabello, Chlöe, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters, Justin Bieber + The Kid LAROI, Kacey Musgraves, Ozuna, Lil Nas X + Jack Harlow, Machine Gun Kelly + Travis Barker, Normani, Olivia Rodrigo, Shawn Mendes + Tainy, and Twenty One Pilots.

Latto with a little performance of her new song at the @vmas. pic.twitter.com/TodXe9wSjY — True Yung ➐ (@TroothNation) September 13, 2021

We also saw very brief performances from Big Latto and SAINt JHN along with the legendary Busta Rhymes who had everyone on their feet as the only Hip-hop performer on the main stage.

Connor McGregor throws drink at MGK at the #VMAs Red Carpet @TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/Gjfzp1tFDH — UFC Fights Free (@UFCFightsFree) September 13, 2021

Unlike previous VMAs that dazzled viewers with unforgettable moments, we had to settle for a random 1-punch, 1-drink throw scuffle between Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly that ended before it started.

In a shocking twist, Lil Nas X took home the biggest moon man of the night for Video of the Year over Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” that understandably baffled much of the internet.

As of right, Nas’ arch nemesis Boosie hasn’t said about his performance or him thanking the “gay agenda” for his win but we’ll keep you posted.

What was your fave moment of the night? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and pettiest) tweets on the flip.