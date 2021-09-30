Bossip Video

Dave Chappelle and Netflix release the trailer for his last in a series of 6 stands ups for the streaming platform, The Closer, which will release Oct. 5th.

Dave Chappelle is a national treasure among entertainers and for the past five years, he has kept the new content coming left and right. After the 2016 election results had Americans depressed, Dave took to SNL to breathe some fresh air into everyones lungs. He did the same last year after Biden secured his victory. Most importantly, during the George Floyd protests, Dave dropped what some would call his best work in his short 8:46.

Dave even blessed us with content that seemed therapeutic for him, where he detailed his passionate feelings about not owning Chappelle’s Show. He put forth a call to action for his fans to no longer stream the show and that’s exactly what they did. Within a matter of months, Dave owned his show and even gave props to the new generation for doing what’s right.

During all of this, Dave has continuously released Netflix specials. This week, Dave and Netflix announced their last stand up in their deal will be releasing October 5th and from the looks of the trailer, you won’t want to miss it. You can catch the trailer below.