Too Short took the time to apologize for comments he made in an Instagram live with Saweetie last year that recently resurfaced, with people saying his comments were colorist.

Last summer, Saweetie enlisted Too Short for her promotion and rollout of the single “Tap In“. The song did what it needed to do in clubs and parties coast to coast all summer long. It took Saweetie to the next level and brought tons of new fans to her brand.

During the promotion of the song, Saweetie went on Instagram live with Too Short for a short interview and discussion for the fans. Over a year later, that interview is now resurfacing and causing mayhem for both artists over comments Short made that many took as being colorist.

During his discourse about mixed heritage women and mixed babies, Saweetie seemed to be taken aback by his comments and when she finally spoke, she made it a point to say black women are beautiful. After the old clip went viral, TMZ caught up with Too Short so he could add context to the situation and apologize for his comments.

“I would like to apologize to anyone that’s offended by my words,” stated Too Short. He continued, “I’m not really into the whole hatred of ‘I hate you because you’re light or you’re the best because you’re dark.’ I’m not really into that. I love my blackness… Beauty is in every economic class, every race and you can go find that ugly exactly everywhere too.”

For once, it’s good to see a rapper apologize before the outrage reaches critical levels instead of doubling down until it impacts their finances. There is nothing wrong with saying sorry when you are wrong and offend people, even if you didn’t mean to do so.