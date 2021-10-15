Bossip Video

There’s still tension brewing between the Green-Eyed Bandits and a certain housewife on #RHOP, and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

On Sunday’s episode of The Real Housewives Of Potomac viewers will see a frustrated Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon pack their things in the middle night and leave the home Dr. Wendy Osefo booked for a couple’s trip.

According to the bothered bandits, the room “Zen Wen” put them in is “unacceptable” since it doesn’t have an attached bathroom and they desperately need a hotel room.

“We don’t have a bathroom and there’s men in this house,” says Robyn. “We’re not walking around this house and using this bathroom downstairs and we’re over there.” She also notes that Wendy shouldn’t plan a big trip if “she can’t accommodate everyone comfortably.”

Robyn also adds that if Juan Dixon were on the trip they might be sharing a room with Gizelle.

While Robyn and Gizelle are leaving much to Askale and Mia’s dismay, Wendy is seen watching them leave from the window and says that they’re “trying to make a moment.”

Do you agree?

This “moment” comes amid weeks of tension between the besties and Wendy. As previously reported Dr. Wendy Osefo delivered some “God’s payback pummeling” to Gizelle Bryant for gossiping about Eddie Osefo cheating allegations. Robyn also caught some strays when she questioned why Wendy was so upset. Later, the girls got into another argument at Robyn and Gizelle’s “reasonably shady” party.

Sunday’s episode is titled “Lost At Sea”, check out an official description for more of what to expect.

Wendy’s couple’s trip continues, and so does the drama. Gizelle and Robyn leave in the middle of the night, furthering the tension between them and Wendy. Ashley tries to get some R&R, but Gordon’s wild side is wearing thin. Ray joins the group for a boat ride on the bay, and Candiace and Mia have a surprising heart to heart.

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” airs Sundays at 8PM ET/PT on Bravo.