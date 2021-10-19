Bossip Video

OMF 2021 was a vibe!

Seas of beautiful people flooded Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park for the 11th Annual ONE Musicfest featuring performances from The Isley Brothers, H.E.R, Lil Wayne, Ty Dolla $ign, Big Boi, Ari Lennox, Lucky Daye, Too Short, Curren$y, Young Dolph, Kirk Franklin, T.I., and more.

(A few notes: Ari looked and sounded amazing, Ron Isley melted all shapes and sizes of panties during his set, H.E.R. is a top-tier talent, T.I. was the real MVP, performing multiple times in multiple outfits, Wayne turned things up with double cup dance moves and Ty Dolla $ign reminded everyone that he’s featured on 97% of songs on the radio)

Attendees safely enjoyed live music from 3 performance stages, a vendor’s village featuring local Black-owned businesses, interactive social media stations, cocktail brands, food trucks, hand sanitizing and hydration stations.

“Even after 11 years, I am STILL astounded by how the artists that grace our stages and the attendees that pack the festival grounds continue to elevate ONE Musicfest,” said OMF Founder Jason Carter. “All weekend I was repeatedly reminded of our tagline “Unity through music”. After the year we all experienced, it was amazing to see everyone dancing, singing and finally feeling a sense of relief. I’m honored to have been a part of their experience.”

This year’s festival partnered with Toyota, LL Cool J’s multi-tiered brand Rock the Bells, and Live Nation Urban.

“We are excited to add One Musicfest to our portfolio of festivals and events,” said Live Nation Urban chief executive Shawn Gee in an interview with Billboard. Investing in black entrepreneurs in the live music space is a core tenant of Live Nation Urban and J Carter and his team have done and amazing job building OMF into one of the biggest celebrations of black culture in the world. We will provide the capital and infrastructure to further fuel his vision and allow him to continue to build this very important and impactful brand!”

Powered by Sprite, the ‘Sprite presents Rock The Bells stage’ was an eclectic mix of Hip-Hop legends and emerging artists like Big Boi, Too $hort, Big K.R.I.T., Curren$y, Childish Major, GRIP, Rexx Life Raj, and more

“Special thanks to our partners, Live Nation Urban, Rock the Bells and our featured sponsor, Toyota,” said Carter. “OMF 2021 wouldn’t have been the experience it was for the fans without their continued support. We’re always grateful for our partners that have become family.”

For more info on ONE Musicfest, click here.