SKRESSFUL

We knew things would descend into chaos as soon as Condola aka Condolences aka Condensation aka Canola Oil aka Condolavirus made her long-awaited return to “Insecure” as the spiteful mother of Lawrence’s baby boy who she (questionably) named Elijah Mustafa.

At the end of Season 4 we learned that she was pregnant with Lawrence’s baby just as he rekindled his relationship with Issa in a swoon-worthy episode that gave us the warmest fuzzies.

Fast-forward a year later to Condola being entangled in a toxic coparenting saga with Lawrence who’s trying to be a responsible father despite her not trusting him at all.

In a classic example of her supervillainy, she alerts Lawrence that she’s having the baby (while having the baby), names the baby without him, turns her family against him before they even meet, and makes plans without telling him after saying he didn’t have to be in the child’s life.

It's wild because Condola basically told Lawrence he didn't need to be involved at all last season. And he probably took that as any level of involvement above zero would be seen as "good." But things said in theory ain't the same in practice. #InsecureHBO — Rod (@rodimusprime) November 8, 2021

Now, to be fair, Lawrence could’ve communicated better and tried to understand things from her perspective instead of reacting the way he did at Tiffany’s daughter’s party and Condola’s house.

At this point, we’re interested to see where things go after their spicy argument that showed just how incompatible they are as parents or anything else.

We always said Condola is a pretty measured and composed character so how can we test that. As a writer you want to constantly make your characters uncomfortable and see how they respond. #InsecureHBO — Prentice Penny (@The_A_Prentice) November 8, 2021

“We always said Condola is a pretty measured and composed character so how can we test that. As a writer you want to constantly make your characters uncomfortable and see how they respond”

How are you feeling about Lawrence & Condola’s coparenting struggles? Tell us down below and peep the hilarious Twitter hysteria over on the flip.