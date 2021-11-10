“That was you, take accountability!”

A #RHOP newbie has lots to say about a fellow first-timer and she’s not holding back. Askale Davis made waves on season 6 of The Real Housewives of Potomac when she was introduced to the group via Robyn Dixon.

Viewers [and even Nicki Minaj] mostly welcomed Askale with open arms and in particular praised the “friend of the show’s” fashions. But behind the scenes, did Askale catch some shade?

According to the “A Look By Askale” boutique owner, she did, mostly from fellow newbie Mia Thornton.

On Tuesday when BOSSIP’s Deputy Editor Dani Canada asked Askale if she was “hazed” for being new to the series, she revealed that most of the hazing was done by The Joint Chiropractic franchise owner.

“I think I got hazed the most by the other newbie,” said Askale during BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap series. “It was very strange, I’m like we’re both in the same boat. Why are you being so nasty towards me?! it didn’t make air but I asked her, ‘Why are you so mean?!’ Literally anybody else could say the same thing but the second Askale says something…” “Like when she tried to call me out for being a mediator at the “Reasonably Shady” party, didn’t you [Mia] just throw a goddess picnic?” Askale added. “A whole event to be a mediator. You got deeper issues and I’m sorry that you’re trying to project on me.”

Later, Askale dished to BOSSIP about Mia’s claims that she “fired” her social media manager after the “manager” shaded Askale on Twitter in October.

“Wearing designer living in a townhouse with your Mother,” Mia’s official Twitter account tweeted and deleted last month. “Wonder why we haven’t seen your luxurious lavish housewife lifestyle,”. “Hoe A$$ — Nah, College Kid… I’m a BOSS B$tch! Try again!”Dang,” the message continued, “y’all forgot about Alaska [Askale] already.”

During the brief shade session, Askale quickly clapped back and offered a clarification.

“Let’s be clear, I don’t live with my mother, my mother lives with me,” tweeted the newbie. “She moved in to help care for her grandkids. That’s what a mother does when she loves you. We’re not all ‘working’ on our relationship. Sorry sis. Be blessed.”

Shortly thereafter Mia issued a statement noting that the person behind her social media accounts was terminated because of the “nature and language” that was being used.

That all “lies” alleges Askale.

On BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap Askale said that she thinks Mia’s “social media manager” claims are completely fictitious.

“Mia’s social media manager is just like Gizelle’s stylist, girl please!'” said Askale during BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap series. “[They’re] ‘in the phone’ like Karen says, that was you [Mia]. Take accountability, if you’re going to be shady and have his negative energy and try to come at people, stand by it. You’ll have to see how it plays out at the reunion but I definitely do call her out on that,” Askale added. “But don’t sit there and try to make it seem like it wasn’t you because I read you for filth and you tried it.”

She also added that one of her regrets this season was “letting things slide” with Mia.

“I let a lot of stuff slide with Mia,” said Askale during BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap series. “There was a lot of stuff—actually we got into it twice in Williamsburg and they didn’t show it. There was a lot of stuff, and sometimes I would ignore it ike Michelle Obama said, ‘when they go low, you go high’, I do regret it. I should’ve gone lower because some people don’t learn. Eventually you get tired of that, and you have to stand up for yourself.”

Mia has since responded and she’s calling Askale “ungrateful” while alleging that she’s the only reason why the fellow newbie was invited to the reunion.

Hit the flip to see what Mia has to say.