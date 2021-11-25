Thanksgiving tiddays!

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Kevin Durant’s disrespectfully ashy legs, Mariah Carey politely checking an interviewer over Nick Cannon’s other kids, Halle Berry revealing her “weird” attraction to Young M.A, Tina Lawson snapping on the Defense Attorney who disrespected Ahmaud Arbery, Issa running into Lawrence, Condola, and baby Elijah Mustafa, and much more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Summer Walker making her return to the series after causing a stir with her shiny new face tattoo.

“Moral of the story is (if you listened to my album) learn from your mistakes, pick yourself up, heal, find happiness and most importantly move on,” she wrote on her Instagram. “It’s funny how life works…I never thought after experiencing the lowest point in my life I’d be the happiest I ever been in my whole life.”

The “Girls Need Love” singer first announced her budding baeship back in August during an Instagram Live where she swore off her ex and his 3 baby mamas, pleading with them to “leave her alone.” In October, she gushed over the relationship on social media, sharing Larry’s photo with the caption:

“So grateful to have this man. He just increases my overall quality of life. I’ve never had someone put me and my child first before everything. To not have to lift a finger, for someone to truly be emotionally and spiritually intelligent and invested in me. It’s new and it’s nice.”

At this point, we’re in prime holiday season where we’ll hopefully enjoy sneaky links, cold weather choosin,’ Thanksgiving leftovers, and dark liquor debauchery.

This week’s compilation features Chloe Bailey, Saweetie, and more delivering heat along with Ari Fletcher giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Bernice Burgos, Yasmine Lopez, and Alexis Skyy so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.