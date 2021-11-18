What’s better than tiddays? More tiddays!

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by DaBaby and DaniLeigh’s domestic debacle, Issa and Nathan rekindling their red flag romance on “Insecure,” Stevie J and Faith Evans going at it on camera, Pete Davidson celebrating his birthday with Kim Kardashian and Flavor Flav, Adele opening up to Oprah about her divorce, Halle Berry stunning on yet another red carpet, the super buzzy “Spider-Man: No Way Home” trailer, and much more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Yung Miami aka Caresha making her return to the series after getting a life-changing lap dance from Teyana Taylor during her ‘Last Rose Petal… Farewell’ tour stop in LA.

Fans swooned as Teyana gyrated her supple cakes on the blushing City Girl who thoroughly enjoyed the super sexy moment that immediately spread across social media.

Teyana Taylor hits the stage at “The Last Rose Petal” Tour, dancing on Yung Miami and Rubi Rose. 🌹 pic.twitter.com/n2LES45ysC — Fashion Radio (@FashionxRadio) November 9, 2021

There were also surprise performances from Big Sean, King Combs, hubby Iman and daughter Junie but it was the now legendary lap dance (captured in every angle imaginable) that had everyone buzzing.

At this point, we’re easing into holiday season where we’ll hopefully enjoy sneaky links, cold weather choosin,’ and dark liquor debauchery.

This week’s compilation features La La Anthony, India Love, Ashanti, and more delivering heat along with Alexis Skyy giving us what we needed.

There’s also elite baddie energy from Lira Galore, Draya Michele, and Blac Chyna so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.