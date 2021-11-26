Bossip Video
1 of 13

Thanksgiving byke!

After last year’s Zoomsgiving festivities, many families gathered together in the name of thankfulness, fellowship and astounding culinary creations that make the holiday so special.

This year, we witnessed the resurgence of struggle plates on social media, bad bish turkeys getting BBLs, and Hampton University‘s Matching Force putting on for the HBCUs at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade.

The 10th ranked HBCU band in the nation (according to The Undefeated) was supported by Pepsi Stronger Together which donated $100,000 for practice uniforms and provided transportation to New York City via the Pepsi Stronger Together bus.

“In a normal year, preparing a band for the Macy’s Parade is stressful and daunting. To do so in the midst of a global pandemic—the challenge is insurmountable,” said Dr. Thomas Jones, Hampton University Director of Bands, ahead of the band’s performance.

“Despite that, we are prepared to not only meet that challenge head-on, but to also excel and make our Hampton University family proud. It is a testament to the hard work of our students and staff, through the support of our fellow faculty and administrators under Dr. Harvey’s unwavering leadership and commitment to excellence.”

The Marching Force was just 1 of 9 bands selected out of more than 100 applicants vying to perform at the storied Thanksgiving parade that was postponed last year due to the pandemic.

“The Marching Force is an elite group of talented, young musicians and dancers who are academically accomplished. This opportunity will allow Hampton University to once again shine on the world-wide stage in front of the millions in attendance and others watching from across the globe,” said Dr. William R. Harvey, Hampton University President.

“Under the direction of Dr. Thomas Jones, The Marching Force continues to uphold THE Standard of Excellence as being one of the best marching bands in the nation.”

How was your Thanksgiving? Where are you blowing your Black Friday bucks? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and pettiest) tweets from Thanksgiving 2021 on the flip.

“Turkey getting a BBL now OMG” – goBBLe goBBLe

“Collard greens look like a broken Heineken bottle” – *falls down the stairs*

“He must have wore a waist trainer” – you know what…

“they backs did give out and that’s why they always sit like this” – this clip gets us every time

“Beyoncé makes me feel seen” – we appreciate her honesty

“Crying. 😂😂😭😭” – yoooooo

Continue Slideshow

“…………my vegan auntie brought “turkey” – oh naaaaah

“Should have left this recipe in the casket tbqh” – noooooo

“Salvation Army outside the store with them f*cking bells!” – bruhhhh

“It really be like this” – no, seriously

“WAP is the only song to my knowledge that contains the word Gobble and thus should be the official song of Thanksgiving” – we second this

PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12345678910111213
Categories: Arts & Entertainment, For Discussion, For Your Information
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.