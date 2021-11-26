Thanksgiving byke!

Turkey getting a BBL now OMG https://t.co/TvFAnArkCb — 🧍🏽 (@QuanStfu) November 25, 2021

After last year’s Zoomsgiving festivities, many families gathered together in the name of thankfulness, fellowship and astounding culinary creations that make the holiday so special.

This year, we witnessed the resurgence of struggle plates on social media, bad bish turkeys getting BBLs, and Hampton University‘s Matching Force putting on for the HBCUs at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade.

Hampton University's Marching Force shined in the spotlight at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Read more: https://t.co/3NxIcw6hx5 pic.twitter.com/ee4RJ9S6C9 — WAVY TV 10 (@WAVY_News) November 25, 2021

The 10th ranked HBCU band in the nation (according to The Undefeated) was supported by Pepsi Stronger Together which donated $100,000 for practice uniforms and provided transportation to New York City via the Pepsi Stronger Together bus.

“In a normal year, preparing a band for the Macy’s Parade is stressful and daunting. To do so in the midst of a global pandemic—the challenge is insurmountable,” said Dr. Thomas Jones, Hampton University Director of Bands, ahead of the band’s performance. “Despite that, we are prepared to not only meet that challenge head-on, but to also excel and make our Hampton University family proud. It is a testament to the hard work of our students and staff, through the support of our fellow faculty and administrators under Dr. Harvey’s unwavering leadership and commitment to excellence.”

The Marching Force was just 1 of 9 bands selected out of more than 100 applicants vying to perform at the storied Thanksgiving parade that was postponed last year due to the pandemic.

“The Marching Force is an elite group of talented, young musicians and dancers who are academically accomplished. This opportunity will allow Hampton University to once again shine on the world-wide stage in front of the millions in attendance and others watching from across the globe,” said Dr. William R. Harvey, Hampton University President. “Under the direction of Dr. Thomas Jones, The Marching Force continues to uphold THE Standard of Excellence as being one of the best marching bands in the nation.”

How was your Thanksgiving? Where are you blowing your Black Friday bucks? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and pettiest) tweets from Thanksgiving 2021 on the flip.