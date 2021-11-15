Paging [petty] Professor Ofeso!
During Sunday’s The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion, Dr. Wendy Osefo confronted her former friend Gizelle Bryant for bringing up a super messy rumor about her husband.
If you’ve been watching season six then you KNOW that Wendy was pissed when Ashley Darby alerted her that Gizelle was repeating a rumor that Wendy’s hubby Eddie cheated and “fathered a side baby.”
Wendy told Ashley that she was “trying to find this opportunity to try to attack her marriage” and she laid Gizelle out with a “God’s payback” pummeling alleging that Gizelle’s “miserable life” was her being held accountable “for all the bulls*** she’s done.”
During the #RHOPReunion Wendy doubled down on what she said and added that Gizelle KNEW the rumor was false but despite that, she decided to bring it to Bravo’s platform where millions of viewers would see it.
“It was from a noncredible blog,” said Robyn Dixon while host Andy Cohen noted that it was the same blog that alleged that Gizelle had an STD.
“That blog was read by maybe hundreds of people, this show is watched by millions of people,” countered Wendy while addressing Gizelle. “Why would you bring that up on this platform?!”
According to Gizelle, she actually brought up the rumor to “check on Wendy” to make sure that she was “okay amid the social media nonsense.”
Wendy however cried foul and ripped her ex-big sis for not only spreading the rumor but for hinting that Wendy underwent a mommy makeover that included breast augmentation and a Brazilian butt-lift to overcompensate.
“What she said was, ‘I don’t believe it,’ but in the same breath said, ‘It makes me think that the plastic surgery is to overcome the rumors.’ That is rooted in misogyny, what kind of woman says that a woman had surgery to keep a man. You had a whole tummy tuck, did you keep Jamal [Bryant]?!”
OOF!
The ladies discuss the rumor about Eddie; Wendy calls out Gizelle. (Cliffhanger) (Source @bravotv @nbcuniversal) #RHOP pic.twitter.com/2D5Imr39FE
— OMFGRealityTV (@OMFGRealityTV) November 15, 2021
Do YOU think Gizelle deserved that shade? Dr. Wendy certainly thinks so, she added on Twitter that Gizelle actually recently shaded her during a very vulnerable time in her life.
Hit the flip.
At one point during the reunion, Gizelle alleged that Wendy made a “nasty face” towards her daughter Grace after Wendy was asked to leave the “Reasonably Shady” podcast launch.
Wendy denied purposely shading her fellow’s housewife’s daughter but still apologized for hurting the teen’s feelings.
The Johns Hopkins professor then reiterated her apology to Gizelle’s daughter [C] on Twitter.
“I am a mother first. I firmly believe children are off limits. If Grace was hurt I apologize. As the clip shows, my facial expression was a reflection of just being kicked out of the event and I was visibly upset. Our issues have nothing to do with your daughter. #RHOP
I am a mother first. I firmly believe children are off limits. If Grace was hurt I apologize. As the clip shows, my facial expression was a reflection of just being kicked out of the event and I was visibly upset. Our issues have nothing to do with your daughter. #RHOP
— Dr. Wendy Osefo (@WendyOsefo) November 15, 2021
Wendy wasn’t done however, she then alleged that Gizelle actually owes her an apology because when her daughter Kamrynn had a recent medical emergency and was in the ICU, Gizelle shaded her on “The Real” instead of sending a comforting text message.
“I find it very disheartening, that when my 2 year-old was fighting for her life in the ICU for a week you @GizelleBryant were the ONLY one of my #RHOP cast mates who did not text, call, nothing. Instead, you went on @TheRealDaytime & shaded me while I was at my lowest point #RHOP”
While we are on the topic of kids… #RHOP
— Dr. Wendy Osefo (@WendyOsefo) November 15, 2021
I find it very disheartening, that when my 2 year-old was fighting for her life in the ICU for a week you @GizelleBryant were the ONLY one of my #RHOP cast mates who did not text, call, nothing. Instead, you went on @TheRealDaytime & shaded me while I was at my lowest point #RHOP
— Dr. Wendy Osefo (@WendyOsefo) November 15, 2021
Gizelle was indeed a guest on “The Real” during their #RHOP takeover week and she sent shade Wendy’s way.
Bloop! Was Gizelle wrong to not reach out to Wendy even amidst their feud?
What do YOU think about these two housewives’ ongoing beef?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.