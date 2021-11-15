Paging [petty] Professor Ofeso!

During Sunday’s The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion, Dr. Wendy Osefo confronted her former friend Gizelle Bryant for bringing up a super messy rumor about her husband.

If you’ve been watching season six then you KNOW that Wendy was pissed when Ashley Darby alerted her that Gizelle was repeating a rumor that Wendy’s hubby Eddie cheated and “fathered a side baby.”

Wendy told Ashley that she was “trying to find this opportunity to try to attack her marriage” and she laid Gizelle out with a “God’s payback” pummeling alleging that Gizelle’s “miserable life” was her being held accountable “for all the bulls*** she’s done.”

During the #RHOPReunion Wendy doubled down on what she said and added that Gizelle KNEW the rumor was false but despite that, she decided to bring it to Bravo’s platform where millions of viewers would see it.

“It was from a noncredible blog,” said Robyn Dixon while host Andy Cohen noted that it was the same blog that alleged that Gizelle had an STD. “That blog was read by maybe hundreds of people, this show is watched by millions of people,” countered Wendy while addressing Gizelle. “Why would you bring that up on this platform?!”

According to Gizelle, she actually brought up the rumor to “check on Wendy” to make sure that she was “okay amid the social media nonsense.”

Wendy however cried foul and ripped her ex-big sis for not only spreading the rumor but for hinting that Wendy underwent a mommy makeover that included breast augmentation and a Brazilian butt-lift to overcompensate.

“What she said was, ‘I don’t believe it,’ but in the same breath said, ‘It makes me think that the plastic surgery is to overcome the rumors.’ That is rooted in misogyny, what kind of woman says that a woman had surgery to keep a man. You had a whole tummy tuck, did you keep Jamal [Bryant]?!”

OOF!

Do YOU think Gizelle deserved that shade? Dr. Wendy certainly thinks so, she added on Twitter that Gizelle actually recently shaded her during a very vulnerable time in her life.

